HAVE A SAY: Where is this wizz-bang toilet going?

BORONIA Park in Sawtell is in line for a much needed upgrade, and there are just a few days left to have your say on its rejuvenation.

The park is immensely popular with locals and visitors alike and following community input into Coffs Harbour City Council’s concept plan, a staged upgrade could begin as soon as November.

While much of the upgrade will occur as funding becomes available, the first stage will see new toilets constructed as well as a path from Boronia St complete with new bollards.

Renewal of the beach stairs, installation of a new Lions Club sign and even more bollards on Bonville Headland will complete stage two.

The staged upgrade to Boronia Park will begin with a new toilet.

Stage three is the main course, with the installation of a new shower, viewing deck, community shelter and car park to improve the site.

The public is invited to comment on the draft concept plan of stage one and future stages to guide Council’s approach.

Submissions can be made before October 5 on Council’s website.