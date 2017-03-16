Have a fun-filled family day

WATER WONDERLAND: The Emerald Beach Holiday Park is set to make a splash.

GRAB the family and prepare for a day of kids' entertainment, food, music and use of park facilities.

Discovery Parks - Emerald Beach is holding a Variety family fun day to raise money for the children's charity.

There will be a fundraising raffle with great prizes on offer including a $500 voucher to Discovery Parks - Emerald Beach, a family pass for Solitary Islands Surf School, a seafood platter and family tickets to Dolphin Marine Magic.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and will be entertained by kids' party host Smiley, face painting and more.

Locals are encouraged to bring a rug, deck chair and come along on the day, enjoy the food, entertainment, live music and make use of all facilities on offer at the park.

Entry is by donation with all proceeds going to Variety children's charity.

Don't miss out on the fun event held on Sunday, March 26, from 11am to 2pm, at 73 Fishermans Dr, Emerald Beach.

For more information, contact the park on 6656 1521 or visit discoveryholidayparks.com.au.