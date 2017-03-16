27°
News

Have a fun-filled family day

Rachel Vercoe
| 16th Mar 2017 3:30 AM
WATER WONDERLAND: The Emerald Beach Holiday Park is set to make a splash.
WATER WONDERLAND: The Emerald Beach Holiday Park is set to make a splash. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GRAB the family and prepare for a day of kids' entertainment, food, music and use of park facilities.

Discovery Parks - Emerald Beach is holding a Variety family fun day to raise money for the children's charity.

There will be a fundraising raffle with great prizes on offer including a $500 voucher to Discovery Parks - Emerald Beach, a family pass for Solitary Islands Surf School, a seafood platter and family tickets to Dolphin Marine Magic.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and will be entertained by kids' party host Smiley, face painting and more.

Locals are encouraged to bring a rug, deck chair and come along on the day, enjoy the food, entertainment, live music and make use of all facilities on offer at the park.

Entry is by donation with all proceeds going to Variety children's charity.

Don't miss out on the fun event held on Sunday, March 26, from 11am to 2pm, at 73 Fishermans Dr, Emerald Beach.

For more information, contact the park on 6656 1521 or visit discoveryholidayparks.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate
What to expect from the weather today

What to expect from the weather today

It's another wet day for the Coffs Coast, with heavy rain and a likely thunderstorm forecast.

VIDEO: Floodwaters rise under 200mm falls in just 12-hours

Floodwaters over the road at Bray St.

Traffic diversions in place around Coffs Coast.

Woman seriously injured in ute crash at bottle-o

Car crash at BYO bottle shop at the Jetty Foreshores.

Ute misses pedestrian, hits two cars and smashes into pillar

Storms strike: Cars submerged in floodwaters on Coffs roads

High water claims car on Aviation Drive.

Local Partners

Joining in, serving the community and safer roads

New members have been added to the club and successful projects for the community arranged.

Community to tackle wild dog problem

A community group has started to tackle the issue of wild dogs.

Wild dogs are in the sights of a new action group

Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

Sir Viv Richards.

Sir Viv Richards speaking at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday.

Classical sounds of fine music

Rhapsody at the Gallery.

Experience intimate first hand classical opera voices.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

What's on the big screen this week

THINGS get weird in Gore Verbinski's new film, Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Joel Edgerton's loving finally debuts.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

The Block buys ‘horror hotel’ for new series

The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda has a fearsome reputation.

Known as a “festering flophouse”, it’s set to be transformed.

Truth behind Buderim mum's rejection of gay son

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice.

Jehovah Witness spokesman talks about Bride and Prejudice.

Over-40s only dance party coming to Queensland

Steve Clisby is bringing his popular over-40s dance party 40up to Brisbane.

IT WAS a sell-out success in Sydney and now 40up is heading north.

#MENISM: Rocky dad's joke lands him in national spotlight

Former South Sydney Rabbitoh and Rockhampton father Jamie Simpson spoke with David "Kochy" Kosh and Samantha Armytage this morning over the apparent gender bias in pram parking signs after his joke Facebook post went viral.

Former NRL player calls on dads of Australia to 'band together'

MOVIE REVIEW: Joel Edgerton digs deep for Loving role

Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga in a scene from the movie Loving.

AUSSIE actor plays a brickie arrested for interracial marriage.

Two adjoining sites - 1400m2. Dual-frontage R4 zoned on the CBD fringe.

102 Albany Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 5 2 $875,000 ...

An enviable lifestyle, thriving commercial precinct and vibrant cafÃ© culture define the central hub of Coffs Harbour. With projects such as the new Coffs Central...

Two adjoining sites! Dual-frontage R4 zoned on the CBD fringe!

102 Albany Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $875,000 ...

An enviable lifestyle, thriving commercial precinct and vibrant cafÃ© culture define the central hub of Coffs Harbour. With projects such as the new Coffs Central...

NEW LISTING

14 Kotuku Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $410,000

Set in a desirable cul-de-sac location and close to schools and sporting facilities, #14 Kotuku Street provides the perfect setting for your family home. The...

Sawtell Retreat

28 Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 2 1 2 $629,000

Set in an elevated position on the desirable Eleventh Avenue, this light-filled home is architecturally inspired and pristinely presented with modern finishes...

A brilliant riverside location in a historic township...

6 Martin Street, Coramba 2450

House 3 1 2 $309,000

A great riverside location waits for the new owner of this character filled three bedroom plus study/sunroom cottage. Situated in a cul de sac within a short...

Superb property in a great cul de sac...

12 Kestrel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 2 $479,000

Rarely is a property offered to the market that combines so many important and requested items on the wish list. Situated serenely with a north easterly facing...

Quality build in premier location...

42 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $945,000 ...

Secluded from the street, elevated and offering commanding aspect and hinterland views, this new to the market property offers privacy, size, and quality of...

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $535,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Don&#39;t wait too long...

17 Long Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 Auction

Character, charm and location. This three bedroom home has been loved by the one family for almost 70 years. Located on a level 556 square metre block and only a...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $529,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Costs rise to own and rent

COSTS RISE: Affordability has decline for renters and owners.

Housing affordability declines for owners and renters

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

It's all you love about Sawtell

SAWTELL LIVING: This character cottage offers the Sawtell village lifestyle.

Live the beachside village lifestyle Sawtell offers

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.

Buyers are bucking a regional trend and buying off the plan

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!