Hats off to brilliant buskers at kids day

FUN TIMES: Dan the Hat with Madi Parkes, Mia O'Reilly and Sophie Parkes at the kids day at Coffs Harbour Racecourse. Trevor Veale

SCHOOL holidays have started off with a fun day out for kids with entertainment by international busker acts.

Yesterday the Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival attracted large crowds of kids and their families to the Coffs Harbour Racecourse for the annual kids day.

The day was made up of 10 acts and also featured the incredible 6m Chinese pole, a 10m giant slide, jumping castles, face painting and more fun activities.

If you missed out, don't worry, there's still plenty of opportunities to catch the buskers as they visit different locations along the Coffs Coast.

Head on down to the city centre and Toormina Gardens today to catch Dan the Hat, Tybo Unicycle and more or visit the Pier Hotel tonight for some adult comedy.

Tomorrow the festival will take place at the city centre, Toormina Gardens and the Hoey Moey.