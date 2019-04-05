Hat Fitz and Cara's soulful roots sound

TALENTED: Sunshine Coast music duo Hat Fitz and Cara will perform at C.ex Woolgoolga on April 13.

HIGH-ENERGY duo Hat Fitz and Cara are among Australia's most talented roots music artists and are making their way to the Coffs Coast.

The husband and wife team have clocked up 10 years of worldwide touring, festival performances and album releases from their base of operations in the hinterland of southeast Queensland's Sunshine Coast and are showing no signs of slowing down.

While the singer-songwriters are both multi-instrumentalists, it's Fitzy's weathered vocals and soaring blues-soaked guitar combined with Cara's pounding drums and soulful voice that show them at the peak of their creative power.

Fitzy holds the record for the most consecutive shows at Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Cara's soul music background has seen her tour Europe and the US with singers such as Jamiroquai and the popular Corinne Bailey-Rae.

She has co-written songs with Bailey-Rae, Jeff Lang, Alison Ferrier, Aine Tyrell, David Holmes, LTJ Bukem, and many others.

Winners of Blues Album of the Year at the 2013 Australian Chain Awards and UK Spiral Earth, Hat Fitz and Cara also won Best Vocal of the Year at the 2015 Chain Awards and were finalists in the 2015 Memphis International Blues Challenge in the US.

Where: C.ex Woolgoolga.

When: Saturday, April 13, from 8pm.

Visit: Cex.com.au.