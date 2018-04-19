Hashtag needs to go one better to be a hero

THE owners of the Grafton trained Hashtag Hero must be wondering what more does the gelding need to do to get a win.

Since moving from the Matthew Smith stable at Warwick Farm at the end of January, the five year-old has had four starts for four runner-up finishes.

Now running under the watchful eye of Terry Commerford, the Mossman gelding has a chance to break the luckless streak this afternoon when he runs in a Maiden Plate over 1315 metres at Coffs Harbour.

A noted on pace runner, Hashtag Hero has a reasonable record on soft ground with a pair of second placings and a third in four starts.

The track at Coffs Harbour has been rated a Soft (5) for today's meeting.

Today will be the 14th start for Hashtag Hero. Perhaps it will be 14th time lucky for his owners.

The first race of today's meeting at Coffs Harbour is due to start at 12.55pm.