Hashtag help a farmer

Feed is being delivered from the coast to the drought-stricken communities of New South Wales. Further south and a convoy of 23 trucks and 1200-tonnes of hay is currently headed to Condobolin.

LOCALS Kayla and James Sweeney have taken action into their own hands, responding to a need affecting many of the farming community.

Kayla created the #helpafarmer Facebook page in order to raise awareness of the struggling farmers, many who were reluctant to reach out for assistance.

The page called for donations from friends, family and co-workers into a designated bank account.

The response was overwhelming.

Supported by more than 20 individuals, a handful of local business and the patrons of the Woolgoolga RSL, the pair has been astounded by the response to #helpafarmer

After finding a local hay supplier near Grafton, and with the loan of a trailer and truck from RLE Electrical, bales were collected in preparation for a delivery to struggling farmers south-west of Tamworth for mid-August.

Conditions for the farmers worsened and an emergency delivery was carried out by Kayla, her mum and dad and baby Grace two weeks ago.

As the #helpafarmer appeal continued, donations rolled in from local business Active Car & Truck electrics, CNW Coffs Harbour, Blaize Earthworx, Woolgoolga RSL and Jetty Dental.

With more hay and feed able to be organised, the necessity for a second truck became apparent.

Shoreline Freighters quickly came on board, donating a truck and driver allowing them to take a larger than anticipated load up the mountain.

To date #helpafarmer has raised enough money for 11 tons of hay, nine molasses licks and care packages.

Kayla and James Sweeney wish to extend a huge thank-you to all who have donated.