Has your home increased in value by $100,000?

BOOMING: Moonee Beach is the Coffs Coast's star performer in the latest report on median house prices.

IF you own a home on the Coffs Coast, you could be as much as $100,000 richer thanks to the increasing value of your bricks and mortar.

The latest quarterly market report from CoreLogic shows median house prices in some local suburbs jumped by almost 20% during the last 12 months.

Across the Coffs, Bellingen and Nambucca council areas, Raleigh experienced the largest rise in median house prices of 19.1%, compared with the same quarter last year.

The median house price in Raleigh is now $607,500, which compares a $510,000 result 12 months ago.

Macksville was the second highest performer along the Coffs Coast during the June quarter, with prices there surging 18.1%. Bonville was third with a 17% increase and Urunga (15.4%) and Safety Beach (14.6%) rounded out the top five.

When it comes to the value of a property, Moonee Beach is the star of the Coffs Harbour area.

Moonee Beach has the highest median house price in the city during the June quarter at $710,000. That result is a 10.2% increase since the last quarter and a 17.1% rise in the last 12 months.

The yearly median price for Moonee Beach in 2016 was $605,000, meaning locals who've held their properties longer than that are sitting on a tidy profit.

Bellingen's highest median house price for this quarter is Raleigh's $607,500, followed closely by Repton at $597,500.

The Nambucca Valley's highest house prices are at Valla, where the median price is $577,500, despite a -4.5% drop in value since the same time last year. However the suburb has enjoyed a 37.5% surge in prices in the last five years.

If those prices are a little rich for your budget, there is plenty on offer at the opposite end of the scale.

While some suburbs did not record enough sales to be included on this quarterly report, Coramba, Dorrigo and Bowraville recorded the cheapest median prices in each council area.

Coramba's median house price was $380,000 in the last quarter, Dorrigo is even cheaper at $306,000 and Bowraville is well under anywhere else at just $229,000.

HIGHEST MEDIAN PRICES ON THE COFFS COAST

1. Moonee Beach: $710,000

2. Boambee: $700,000

3. Sapphire Beach: $685,000

4. Bucca: $671,750

5. Bonville: $610,000

6. Raleigh $607,500

7. Repton: $607,500

8. Korora: $590,000

9. Sawtell & Emerald Beach: $585,000

10. Valla: $577,500

Source: CoreLogic quarterly market trends June 2017