Has your home earned more than you?

YOU may not think of your home as earning an income, but when you crunch the numbers, some Coffs Coast abodes are earning more than the people who own them.

The increases seen in property prices in some suburbs over the past 12 months have far outweighed the average annual income for the region.

According to the numbers crunched by realestate.com.au, North Boambee Valley residents are sitting pretty; the median price in the suburb has increased by $150,500 between May 2017 and May this year.

The rise was the largest on the Coffs Coast.

Woolgoolga prices saw the second highest increase in value, increasing by $120,500 in just 12 months.

The ever popular rural enclave of Bonville was third on the list. Median prices there increased by $103,500 in the 12 months to May 2018. Sawtell prices were up by $90,500, Safety Beach showed growth of $89,500 and Repton prices grew by $84,000.

All of these amounts surpass the average family income of around $67,000.

And if you're excited at the prospect of your home earning some significant cash, image if you owned a home in Sydney's Tamarama. The property price gain in the ritzy beachside suburb grew by $1,087,500

TOP TEN GROWTH SUBURBS

1. North Boambee Valley - $150,500

2. Woolgoolga - $120,500

3. Bonville - $103,500

4. Sawtell - 90,500

5. Safety Beach - 89,500

6. Repton - $84,000

7. Boambee - $75,000

8. Valla Beach - $65,000

10. Sapphire Beach - $55,000

Nambucca Heads - $55,000

Data compares the median sale price for the 12 months to 31/05/18 and the same time last year; suburbs must have had at least 10 sales in both of the 12 months; source is CoreLogic.