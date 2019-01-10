Harwood's middle order saves the day

TWEAKER: Jesse Ferrett rolling the arm over for Diggers in their clash with Harwood.

CRICKET: Diggers weren't able to capitalise on a hot start in their round nine North Coast Cricket Council Premier League clash on Saturday as they ultimately fell short against Harwood.

Diggers managed to dismiss the competition's top batsman Nathan Ensbey for just 9 runs and quickly followed it up with the wicket of Harry Bird, leaving the visitors reeling at 2 for 20.

Knocking over Ensbey early was the key, as the opener has scored three tons in his last four knocks.

Though from there the Harwood middle order took control, as Doug Harris (80), Brandon Honeybrook (43) and Ben McMahon (21) rebuilt the innings with crucial contributions.

Harwood ended up eight down at the end of their 40 overs and set the imposing target of 222.

Reuben Carey was the pick of the Diggers bowlers, finishing with 3 for 24.

In reply Diggers got off to a solid start through openers Ty Adams and Alex Byrne, who put on 48 runs for the first wicket.

Once Harwood managed the initial breakthrough their tale was up and they went on a role, skittling the Diggers batsmen to leave them 5 for 74.

Lower order runs from Jesse Ferrett (16), Hayden Cross (19) and Shaun Marshall (11) lifted the Diggers total to be all out for 135.