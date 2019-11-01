Harwood youngsters set to step up for grand final rematch

KEY MAN: Hayden McMahon will look to lead by example as Harwood take on Sawtell today in round two of the NCCC Premier League at Harwood Oval.

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: After a disappointing tie against Valleys in their opening fixture, Harwood are out to kickstart their season when they host title contenders Sawtell on home turf tomorrow.

Harwood and Sawtell players teamed up for the Coffs Coast Chargers at the Plan B Regional Bash in Tamworth last weekend but they return to their club colours in the huge grand final rematch.

Both sides will be missing key players for the clash, with Harwood losing captain Ben McMahon, Hayden Ensbey and Harry Bird.

But Sawtell will face a tough task as they head into the clash without brothers Richard and Peter Gallichan as well as Alex Baldwin.

Harwood's Hayden McMahon believes the missing men won't cause too many issues.

"It will be a good tough match, we've both got a few people out but I think we have the depth to challenge Sawtell without them,” Hayden said.

"There were a few players from the Chargers side that some of us have played alongside. It will be a good hit out.

"We'll have Troy Turner and some other youngsters stepping up. I'm really keen to see how they go. Troy will be a mainstay in the team this year but some of the others could definitely break through.”

After what McMahon called "a disappointing effort” in the thrilling tie with Valleys in round one, the Harwood wicket keeper said his side was out to make amends.

"We're hungry for first win after that game. We need a victory to get our season off on the right foot,” he said.

"Because there are just four teams now, it's a very strong comp with no easy games.”

GAME DAY: Harwood play Sawtell at Harwood Oval in round two of the NCCC Premier League, with the match set to start at 1.30pm tomorrow. In the other fixture, Valleys play Northern Districts Rebels at Rowe Oval, Dorrigo.