TOUGH START: Harwood's Nathan Ensbey had a hard day at the office, falling uncharacteristically early on with one run to his name against Valleys on Saturday.
Cricket

Harwood, Valleys can't be separated after dramatic opener

Mitchell Keenan
by
20th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood had an unimpressive start to the 2019/20 North Coast Premier League on Saturday after salvaging a draw against Valleys in Macksville yesterday.

Newly elected captain Ben McMahon was less than convinced with the performance and said they were far from their best.

"We played our worst game in a couple of years batting wise, everything went against us,” McMahon said.

"We were both missing a couple of players but I think if we had of batted a bit better and had a few things go our way we would have got the result over the line.”

An uncharacteristically low total from Harwood's opening batsmen had the team on the back foot from the opening stages of the game but McMahon was pleased with the last few at the crease.

"We batted first and our top seven batted very poorly. It's not very often that our top six or seven hasn't got a 50,” he said.

"The tail order put on all the runs, our last wicket put on 60 so it was a pretty good effort from the two young fellas, Troy Turner (32) and my brother Jacob McMahon (21).”

Valleys had a much better start to their innings, with opener Ty Adams (42) and third batsman Justin Gilbert (57) forming a good partnership but a strong finish saw Harwood bring them to a halt.

"They only needed 20 odd off 5, Hayden (McMahon) and myself held them in last five,” he said.

Harwood will next face Sawtell on November 9.

Grafton Daily Examiner

