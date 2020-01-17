Harwood road trip continues against resilient Rebels

Harwood spinner Doug Harris whips one in during the NCCCPL cricket match between Harwood and Northern Districts Rebels at Harwood Oval on December 14, 2019.

Harwood spinner Doug Harris whips one in during the NCCCPL cricket match between Harwood and Northern Districts Rebels at Harwood Oval on December 14, 2019.

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE :Harwood will be keen to get back to winning ways in Woolgoolga tomorrow after two defeats in a row put them in second place on the ladder behind Sawtell.

The Northern Districts Rebels have had a slow start to the first season in the North Coast Premier League but after a resilient draw with Valleys last weekend they sit in third place, just four points behind Harwood, and will be looking to push the defending premiers until the end.

Reverting to a one-day format, Harwood will not be able to afford another batting collapse that put them in a nightmare position to lose the first innings against Sawtell but there were much better signs on day two last weekend.

Returning marksman Luke Many made the biggest impact for his side with a five-wicket haul and captain Ben McMahon will want to see another terrorising display from last season’s top wicket-taker.

But this match will likely be won with the bat as both Harwood and the Rebels boast some top talent at the crease.

Former Coutts Crossing/Coffs Colts star Luke Cox (42) proved to be a handful when opening in the same fixture in round eight but once he was gone Harwood was met with little resistance.

The Clarence club’s ­openers have been shaky in recent weeks, with Mark ­Ensbey bowled for two ducks in his last two innings and Nathan Ensbey failing to post more than 25 runs, and ­McMahon will want more from his top order to complement his middle men, who have been resilient under pressure.

In the other match of the round, Sawtell will play a fourth straight day of cricket at Richardson Park when they welcome a high-scoring Valleys side.

GAME DAY: Harwood travels to Woolgoolga to face Northern Districts Rebels, while Sawtell hosts Valleys at Richardson Park from 1pm tomorrow.