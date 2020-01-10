Harwood face monumental task in holding hot Sawtell

Harwood’s Nathan Ensbey in action between Sawtell and Harwood in their top of the table North Coast Cricket Council Premier League clash. Photo: Sam Flanagan

Harwood’s Nathan Ensbey in action between Sawtell and Harwood in their top of the table North Coast Cricket Council Premier League clash. Photo: Sam Flanagan

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE : Harwood were far from their best in day one of a two-day match against title hopefuls Sawtell last weekend and things aren’t going to be easy tomorrow.

The inaugural premiers of the North Coast Cricket Council top flight have had a staggered season so far but they were sent right back to the beginning after a poor 96-run display and Sawtell look in good stead to push for an outright win at 2/87 going into tomorrow’s play.

Two wickets from some top bowling by spinner Doug Harris in the opening 25 overs of the Sawtell innings gives Harwood a glimmer of hope but with Peter Gallichan (30 not out) and Sam Elder (12 not out) looking to form a strong partnership the visitors will need a strong start at Richardson Park.

While the going will be tough for captain Ben McMahon and his men, he was confident in a fight back after the opening day

“I’ve never been outrighted playing Premier League for Harwood and we’re not about to start,” McMahon said.

With rainfall expected for Coffs Harbour this afternoon, Harwood will need to work their way through the Sawtell middle order with haste to avoid any chance of an outright loss.

In the other match for the round, Northern Districts Rebels chase a 7/252 (dec) total set by Valleys starting on 0/10.

GAME DAY: Sawtell host Harwood at Richardson Park while Northern Districts Rebels return to Rowe Oval for day two against Valleys from 1pm tomorrow.