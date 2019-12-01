Menu
SENDING THEM DOWN: Troy Turner bowling for Harwood on Saturday against the Northern Districts Rebels.
Harwood crash the Rebels' party in big away win

Sam Flanagan
by
1st Dec 2019 10:52 AM
HARWOOD have maintained top spot on the North Coast Premier League ladder after proving too strong for the Northern District Rebels on Saturday. 

Both sides came into the match with their tails up after two straight victories, though it was Harwood who got off to a flyer in the pivotal contest.

Captain Ben McMahon won the toss for the visitors and opening pair Mark Ensbey (65) and Matthew Farrell (47) didn't muck around, combining for an opening stand of 115. 

First drop Doug Harris also contributed healthily with a near run a ball 30, with Harwood ending their innings on 5/197. 

The Rebels had a disastrous start to their innings, sliding to 3/20 before Mark Maharaj (30) and Raman Phoonie (32) were able to contribute in the middle order.

Simon Donald (35) and Michael McMahon (18) ensured their tail wagged but the task was too great for the Rebels, as they fell to be all out for 165 after 35.4 overs. 

Troy Turner (2/24) and Jacob McMahon (2/27) both grabbed multiple wickets for Harwood in the win. 

