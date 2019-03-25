Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TAKING A STAND: Harwood top order batsman Harry Bird top-scored for Harwood in their grand final clash against Sawtell.
TAKING A STAND: Harwood top order batsman Harry Bird top-scored for Harwood in their grand final clash against Sawtell. Ebony Stansfield
Cricket

Harwood claim North Coast grand final victory

Jarrard Potter
by
24th Mar 2019 6:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Harwood have claimed victory in the dying stages of their clash against Sawtell in the inaugural North Coast Cricket Council premier grade grand final this afternoon.

Batting first, Sawtell reached a total of 206, but were made to work hard for their runs by Harwood.

Today it was opening bat Harry Bird who looked to put the minor premiers in the box seat, but it wasn't easy work with the Sawtell bowlers making scoring difficult.

Captain Nathan Ensbey and Bird started their innings well, before Ensbey fell for a 109-ball 26 from the offspin bowling of Richie Gallichan.

Gallichan also claimed the wicket of Bird, who eventually fell for 80, but not before soaking up 230 balls in the mid-30C heat at Richardson Park.

After the wicket of Doug Harris (48) and Bird, some quick wickets saw Mark Ensbey (17), Ben McMahon (4) and Brandon Honeybrook (12) all fall in quick succession, with Harwood going from three for 175 to 6 for 197 before they reached their target with four wickets in hand.

For full results of this clash check out tomorrow's Sport section

harwood cricket club north coast cricket council north coast cricket council premier league sawtell cricket club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    GLOBAL STAR: Singh's rise to power makes international news

    premium_icon GLOBAL STAR: Singh's rise to power makes international news

    News NATIONALS candidate and likely new Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh has become an overnight international star, with his meteoric rise gaining traction in India.

    Who is Mary Berejiklian?

    Who is Mary Berejiklian?

    Politics Gladys Berejiklian thanks Mary in victory speech but who is Mary?

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News The fight to stay alive in the shark capital of Australia

    Iconic photo has 'highlighted an inequality in sport'

    premium_icon Iconic photo has 'highlighted an inequality in sport'

    AFL THE image has shone a light on the dark side of female sport.