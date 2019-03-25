Harwood claim North Coast grand final victory

TAKING A STAND: Harwood top order batsman Harry Bird top-scored for Harwood in their grand final clash against Sawtell.

CRICKET: Harwood have claimed victory in the dying stages of their clash against Sawtell in the inaugural North Coast Cricket Council premier grade grand final this afternoon.

Batting first, Sawtell reached a total of 206, but were made to work hard for their runs by Harwood.

Today it was opening bat Harry Bird who looked to put the minor premiers in the box seat, but it wasn't easy work with the Sawtell bowlers making scoring difficult.

Captain Nathan Ensbey and Bird started their innings well, before Ensbey fell for a 109-ball 26 from the offspin bowling of Richie Gallichan.

Gallichan also claimed the wicket of Bird, who eventually fell for 80, but not before soaking up 230 balls in the mid-30C heat at Richardson Park.

After the wicket of Doug Harris (48) and Bird, some quick wickets saw Mark Ensbey (17), Ben McMahon (4) and Brandon Honeybrook (12) all fall in quick succession, with Harwood going from three for 175 to 6 for 197 before they reached their target with four wickets in hand.

