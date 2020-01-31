Harwood boosted by return of dynamite all-rounder

Harwood seamer Brandon Honeybrook unleashes a delivery during the North Coast Premier League preliminary final between Harwood and Coutts-Coffs Colts at Harwood Oval last season.

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Just as it looked like Harwood might be in trouble, the reigning premiers have received another boost in the form of dynamite all-rounder Brandon Honeybrook.

Taking his talents to Queensland after winning the inaugural North Coast Cricket Council Premier League last season, Honeybrook will join the squad for a two-day match against Valleys starting tomorrow.

Matt Farrell Harwood vs Valleys at Harwood Oval

Harwood stalwart Matt Farrell said the return of Honeybrook and last season’s top wicket taker, Luke Many, will make a world of difference.

“Having Brandon back in the side will give us a huge boost going into the end of the season,” Farrell said.

“It’s been good to have Luke Many back in the side. His experience and ability to build pressure in the two-day game has been vital.”

Brandon Honeybrook bowls against Sawtell at Harwood oval last season.

Farrell said the pair will help take the side to the next level.

“The two of them will strengthen the team up a fair bit. They’re both top bowlers but they’re confident with the bat too,” he said.

“You could tell how much of an impact having Luke back in the side against Sawtell made.”

Harwood’s last match against Northern Districts Rebels was cancelled due to excess rain two weeks ago but a number of Farrell’s teammates travelled to the Sydney Cricket Ground for the Plan B Regional Bash finals for the Australia Day long weekend.

“It was good to watch them (live streamed) at the SCG. I nearly went down there this year but I couldn't quite get there,” he said.

With the side’s Coffs Coast Chargers duty done and dusted, Farrell said Harwood can now shift their full focus to the Premier League.

“There’s no more representative cricket left so we’ll get stuck into our first two-dayer played on the same weekend for the season,” he said.

“We do like the format. It’s got its positives and negatives but it’s good to get it done and dusted over one weekend.

“Anything can happen overnight but a whole week can welcome a lot more changes.”

Harwood remain undefeated against Valleys but a thrilling tie early on in the season has not left Farrell’s mind.

“They’re a good side but we’ll have our work cut out for us on their home ground,” he said.

Farrell said this will be one of their biggest obstacles before a run of home games leads them towards the finals.

“It’ll be tough away in Macksville but once we get past that we’ll have three two-day games at home leading into the finals,” he said.

“Having a few weeks at home will be good. I think it will come in quite handy as we angle ourselves towards another premiership challenge.”

GAME DAY: Harwood travel to Philip Hughes Oval in Macksville to take on Valleys while Sawtell host Northern Districts Rebels at Richardson Park over two days from 1pm tomorrow and 10am Sunday.