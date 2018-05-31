Menu
Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Picture: AP
Entertainment

Weinstein won’t testify on rape charges

by New York Post
31st May 2018 5:34 AM

HARVEY Weinstein will not testify before a grand jury reviewing rape and sex-assault allegations against him, according to a statement released by his representatives.

The New York Post reports that the disgraced movie mogul made the decision based "on the advice of his attorneys," the statement says.

"After being unfairly denied access to critical information about this case that was needed to defend him before the grand jury, Mr. Weinstein's attorneys decided that there was not sufficient time to properly prepare Mr. Weinstein," the statement says.

Weinstein, 66, was charged on Friday in two alleged sex attacks in Manhattan in 2004 and 2013.

Harvey Weinstein (L) and fashion designer wife Georgina Chapman. Picture: Getty
More than 80 women have publicly accused him of sexual misconduct from harassment to rape.

Weinstein, who has retained veteran criminal lawyer Benjamin Brafman, has denied engaging in any "non-consensual sexual conduct."

 

 

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

