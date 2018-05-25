Menu
Harvey Weinstein will face authorities in New York this week over sex crime claims, according to a report. Picture: AFP
Crime

Weinstein ‘to turn himself in’

by Staff writers
25th May 2018 6:13 AM

HARVEY Weinstein will turn himself in to face questions about alleged sex crimes, it's been revealed.

The New York Daily News reports the disgraced Hollywood mogul, accused of sexually harassing more than 80 women, is expected to turn himself into authorities in New York on Friday local time (Saturday AEST).

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the NYPD are investigating claims of sexual misconduct made against Weinstein.

One such allegation was made by Lucia Evans, who says Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.

A grand jury was convened two weeks ago to review evidence of possible financial fraud against Weinstein, the newspaper reports.

Since allegations against Weinstein were made public in October last year, it's understood he's been staying at a rehab facility in the US state of Arizona receiving therapy.

 

More to come.

