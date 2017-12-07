Menu
Hartsuyker's name wasn't on deputy leader ballot

Federal member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.
Brad Greenshields
WHEN nominations were called for the deputy leader role of the Nationals, Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker kept his hand down.

After former deputy leader Fiona Nash was ruled ineligible by the High Court to sit in the Senate due to her dual citizenship, the coveted position became vacant and election to fill the vacancy was held in Canberra this morning.

Senator Bridget McKenzie beat out Resources Minister Matt Canavan for the role. It's understood a number of other MPs also put their hands up for the job but Mr Hartsuyker was not one of them.

"I did not nominate for the deputy role at the Nationals Party Room meeting this morning," Mr Hartsuyker said.

After the High Court ruling in October, Mr Hartsuyker said he would consider his options prior to a party room ballot.

When an election for the Nationals leadership was last held in February 2016, Mr Hartsuyker nominated himself for the position of deputy leader but was beaten in a secret ballot by Mrs Nash.

Many expected Mr Hartsuyker to stand again at this morning's vote but he said he was comfortable to continue in his current role.

"I am honoured to serve in my current role as Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister and to continue serving the people on the Mid North Coast as their local member," he said.

