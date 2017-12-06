Menu
Hartsuyker's citizen status gets cleared up

AUSSIE AS: Documentation from the Dutch Embassy has proven Luke Hartsuyker is not a dual citizen. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

DOCUMENTATION from the Dutch Embassy has proven Luke Hartsuyker is not a dual citizen.

In the citizen register, the Cowper Nationals MP declared he was a citizen of the Netherlands but renounced it in January 1995.

An attached letter from the Dutch Embassy outlined Mr Hartsuyker's father, Thomas, was born in Amsterdam in September 1932.

When Mr Hartsuyker was born in Muswellbrook in April 1959 he obtained Dutch nationality through his father under the then applicable Dutch Nationality Act.

But he had not lived outside of Australia between 1985 and 1995, so lost his Dutch nationality of January 1, 1995.

The letter from the embassy said Mr Hartsuyker did not appear in the Nationality Registry, so never re-obtained his Dutch nationality.

It concluded Mr Hartsuyker was "not in possession of Dutch citizenship".

