Hartsuyker votes against scrapping renewable subsidies

CHEAP ENERGY: Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker says fossil fuels still have a role to play in keeping electricity costs down.
Keagan Elder
by

NATIONALS Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker voted against scrapping renewable subsidies at the party's annual conference but claimed fossil fuels still had a role to play.

He said he voted against the motion in Canberra at the weekend as it was "factually incorrect”, drawing on a Finkel Report prediction that Australia could source 42% of its energy from renewables by 2030.

Mr Hartsuyker said there needed to be a balance in energy sources to ensure base-load energy levels were met in Australia.

"Fossil fuels have, and still will have, an important role to play in years to come,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

He said there was no energy storage technology in Australia, besides from hydro, that could meet the country's energy demands.

