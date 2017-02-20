Hartsuyker feels the heat from protesters

"We're here today to join the dots for My Hartsuyker - to beat the heat, we must leave coal in the ground and urgently transition to 100% renewable energy,” said Liisa Rusanen, member of the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group.

FOLLOWING backlash from his somewhat wooden 'ask the PM' video, a tough week was topped off for MP Luke Hartsuyker when a number of residents rallied outside his office for action on climate change.

With residents bringing a dummy with a print-out face, a makeshift Hartsuyker sat idly on a blow-up beach chair among the protesters.

Dressed for the beach and equipped with water pistols and floatation devices, the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group delivered a warning about heatwaves and called for government action on climate change.

"We're here today to join the dots for My Hartsuyker - to beat the heat, we must leave coal in the ground and urgently transition to 100% renewable energy,” said Liisa Rusanen, a member of the group.

"This summer we've had record-breaking heatwaves in many parts of the country. Unprecedented hot spells are taking their toll on the elderly and children, droughts in some areas are impacting food production, while others are battling bushfire.

"This is what climate scientists have been warning us about for decades, yet our politicians are playing with coal and putting our future at risk.”

The group delivered a petition to the office of over 300 signatures, calling on the federal government to "declare a climate emergency and initiate a society-wide mobilisation to stop climate change”.

The Coffs Coast Climate Action Group rally outside the MP's office. Contributed

Mr Hartsuyker, however, was not present at his office during the protest.

This petition is part of a larger national petition, with a target of 100,000 signatures, which will be delivered to Canberra next week.

It will be delivered by campaigner Steve Posselt who has been kayaking from his home in Ballina and stopping at towns along the way to gather signatures.

He arrived on Coffs' shores in early January.

Protesters brought up issue in particular with the potential mining of coal in Queensland by Indian company Adani.

"Despite all the evidence that coal kills, our Government is currently looking at providing $1 billion of taxpayer money to subsidise a mega coal mine in Queensland by questionable Indian company Adani.

"If this goes ahead it will wreck the reef and bring heatwaves like we've never seen before,” said Ms Rusanen.