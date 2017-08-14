23°
News

Hartsuyker declares himself eligible to sit in parliament

Keagan Elder
| 14th Aug 2017 2:15 PM
IN THE CLEAR: Nationals Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said he was eligible to sit in parliament after allowing his Dutch citizenship to lapse.
IN THE CLEAR: Nationals Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said he was eligible to sit in parliament after allowing his Dutch citizenship to lapse. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NATIONALS Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker declared he is no longer a Dutch national and is eligible to sit in Federal Parliament.

"Under Dutch law you may be regarded a national until the age of 28," the Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Mr Hartsuyker said.

"I was older than 28 when I got into parliament, I was 43."

Mr Hartsuyker said the Dutch Embassy in Canberra advised him he was no longer a Dutch National "weeks ago" after taking no action to renew his Dutch nationality.

According to the Government of the Netherlands, Dutch citizens with multiple nationalities who live outside of the Europeans Union for more than 10 years and don't apply for a Dutch passport can automatically lose their Dutch nationality.

Mr Hartsuyker said there was "no documentation" needed to allow his Dutch nationality to lapse.

He said he did not visit the Netherlands until he was 30.

In Mr Hartsuyker's first speech in parliament, he reflected on his Dutch heritage in a comment about the "egalitarian nature" of Australia on February 13, 2002.

"I am the son of a Dutch migrant who came to this country alone at the age of 17 in 1951 with £25 in his pocket, an old guitar and all his other possessions in a toolbox," he said.

"It is a story common to many who have succeeded through self-reliance and hard work.

"Half a century later, he is sitting with my mother, a fourth-generation Australian, in the gallery as I present this speech to the House.

"There are few countries around the world that would provide the same types of opportunities."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  auspol australian citizenship coffs harbour dutch nationality government of the netherlands luke hartsuyker

Hospitals hit hard by flu

Hospitals hit hard by flu

Doctors warn the worst is yet to come

Man injured in single vehicle rollover

Ambulance

A MAN, aged in his 60s, injured in single vehicle rollover

Musician Retaw Boyce identified as fatal crash victim

The 31-year-old Sydney violinist was a familiar face in the Bellingen area.

The violinist, 31, was a well-known performer in Bellingen.

Labor calls on Hartsuyker to prove his eligibility as an MP

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

Labor quiz Luke Hartsuyker on his eligibility to sit in Parliament

Local Partners

SEARCH FOR BEN: No luck finding horse after weekend search

Son Marty says he won't give up until Ben is found, but may have to call for the "big guns”

Here are 10 reasons why the NDIS is the way to go

NDIS focuses on early intervention and delivering supports which produce the best long term outcomes.

A must read for the National Disability Insurance Scheme

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

** Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode **

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk warns entire world while visiting Amber Heard

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

Bethany Spoor with her skincare range that she will showcase on Shark Tank in the hope of finding an investor.

There aren't many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

As Big as a House!

1/3 Nina Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 1 $479,000

Brilliantly positioned in a quiet culdesac is this immaculate townhouse unrivalled in both practicality and proportions. Located in a boutique self managed complex...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 Sold for...

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Park Beach Townhouse 450m to the Beach

6/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $285,000

One of the most affordable yet fastest growing beachside lifestyle locations on the North Coast. Secure your position with this spacious 2 bedroom townhouse. A...

Walking distance to beach, shopping, cafes - what more do you need?...

5/34 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 3 2 1 $359,000

Location says it all. Beautiful three bedroom units like this are hard to find in the perfect position of a small complex of ten. Spacious open plan...

Perfect for a large family...

32 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 3 $565,000

It's rare to get so much space in a location so conveniently close to everything. This five-bedroom home on a sprawling 898 sqm block within minutes to the CBD and...

Home Backing Private Acreage, Close to Beach

57 Safety Beach Drive, Safety Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 Sold

With the waves crashing at night this 6 bedroom + Study home will meet the needs for an extended family. All bedrooms have built-ins; spacious main bedroom has...

First home buyer opportunity...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $450,000

Free Stamp Duty for first home buyers! Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00...

With these features and this location, this property is simply unbeatable!

29 Worland Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $525,000

Located in the sought after Lamberts Park Estate, this very practical home backing onto a reserve is designed for modern day living and enjoys an open floor plan...

An investors dream - beach, cafes, location...

1/28 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 3 1 1 $299,000 ...

What more can you ask for in an investment property? Situated in the perfect location in a small complex of four, this unit offers three large bedrooms each with...

Positioned to please and priced to sell

47 Wedgetail Crescent, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 2 $369,000 ...

Perfectly positioned on an elevated 439.5sqm elevated corner allotment, this split-level torrens title property offers more than you may expect. Inside the home...

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses