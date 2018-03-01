Hartsuyker axed from Ministry

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker is no longer part of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's ministry team.

WHEN the Federal Government's new Ministry was announced by the Prime Minister this afternoon, Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker was a glaring omission.

In the cabinet reshuffle made necessary by Barnaby Joyce stepping down as leader of the Nationals, Mr Hartsuyker lost his role as Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.

It was a role Mr Hartsuyker was moved into less than three months ago.

Prior to that the long serving Nationals member was the Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources as well as supporting the Deputy Prime Minister since July 2016.

Mr Hartsuyker's role has been awarded to fellow Nationals MP Mark Coulton.

Another Nationals MP to lose his role this afternoon was Damian Drum.

His position as Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister will now be filled by Keith Pitt who will support the new Nationals leader and deputy prime minister Michael McCormack.

In a writen statement released shortly after the announcement, the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull offered some gratitude to both Mr Hartsuyker and Mr Drum.

"I thank the Hon Damian Drum MPO for his service as Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister and thank the Hon Luke Hartsuyker MP for his service in the Ministry, most recently as Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment," the statement said.

Mr Hartsuyker's office has been contacted for a comment.