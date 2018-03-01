Menu
Login
Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker is no longer part of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's ministry team.
Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker is no longer part of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's ministry team. Contributed
Politics

Hartsuyker axed from Ministry

Brad Greenshields
by
1st Mar 2018 7:00 PM | Updated: 2nd Mar 2018 5:00 AM

WHEN the Federal Government's new Ministry was announced by the Prime Minister this afternoon, Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker was a glaring omission.

In the cabinet reshuffle made necessary by Barnaby Joyce stepping down as leader of the Nationals, Mr Hartsuyker lost his role as Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.

It was a role Mr Hartsuyker was moved into less than three months ago.

Prior to that the long serving Nationals member was the Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources as well as supporting the Deputy Prime Minister since July 2016.

Mr Hartsuyker's role has been awarded to fellow Nationals MP Mark Coulton.

Another Nationals MP to lose his role this afternoon was Damian Drum.

His position as Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister will now be filled by Keith Pitt who will support the new Nationals leader and deputy prime minister Michael McCormack.

In a writen statement released shortly after the announcement, the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull offered some gratitude to both Mr Hartsuyker and Mr Drum.

"I thank the Hon Damian Drum MPO for his service as Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister and thank the Hon Luke Hartsuyker MP for his service in the Ministry, most recently as Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment," the statement said.

Mr Hartsuyker's office has been contacted for a comment.

Related Items

assistant minister cabinet reshuffle cowper damian drum luke hartsuyker malcolm turnbull politics
Coffs Coast Advocate
Molle and Banon shoot to Women's NSW Open lead

Molle and Banon shoot to Women's NSW Open lead

Golf EUROPEANS Manon Molle and Silvia Banon fired a pair of course record 5-under par 66s in the first round of the Women's New South Wales Open to share the lead.

Coffs venue among hotels under gambling investigations

Coffs venue among hotels under gambling investigations

News Claims staff have been spying on gamblers in order to boost profits.

Russell says he is ready to part with the past

Russell says he is ready to part with the past

News What's listed for sale in Russell Crowe's Art of Divorce auction?

The end for the Brelsford Park grandstand draws near

The end for the Brelsford Park grandstand draws near

News Brelsford Park grandstand coming down after 52 years

Local Partners