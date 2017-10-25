Harsh warning for those harvesting free dinners

THE NSW Department of Primary Industries has issued a warning to those harvesting free dinners from Woolgoolga Headland.

THE NSW Department of Primary Industries has issued a warning to those performing illegal activities at Woolgoolga Headland.

This comes after the Advocate reported on concerns from locals that the lacking presence of crustaceans and shellfish at Woolgoolga Headland was compounded by people harvesting the animals for dinner.

"Quite often I go out to check the surf and it has become a common sight to see groups of people with plastic bags removing the crustaceans and shellfish from rocks in order to take them home and cook up a free dinner,” long time resident Jason Lloyd said.

Woolgoolga Headland is part of the Habitat Protection Zone of the Solitary Islands Marine Park, in order to protect the sea life which includes snails, barnacles, limpets, oysters, crabs and starfish.

DPI's Manager for the Solitary Islands Marine Park, Nicole Strehling, said fishing and hand collection of fish and shellfish is permitted at Woolgoolga Headland only if you have a Recreational Fishing Licence and you follow bag and size limits.

According to Ms Strehling, any collecting of sea urchins and cunjevoi is illegal, as well as octopi from ocean rock platforms.

"Illegal fishing risks the future of our fisheries resources for legitimate recreational and commercial fishing,” Ms Strehling said.

"Advisory signage is installed at key foreshore locations to explain different zoning requirements and advisory guides are available from tackle shops, tourist information centres and DPI Fisheries offices.

"People found illegally fishing can expect severe consequences.”

Fisheries officers undertake regular compliance patrols at Woolgoolga Headland, according to NSW DPI.

Anyone with information on suspected illegal fishing activity is urged to contact their local Fisheries office, call the Fishers Watch phone line on 1800 043 536 or report illegal fishing activities online.