Harry says COVID Mother Nature’s ‘punishment’

Prince Harry has described the COVID-19 pandemic as ecological retribution, urging people to consider it a wake-up call.

"Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it's almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behaviour to really take a moment and think about what we've done," he told a streaming network, Waterbear.

"At the end of the day, nature is our life source."

The Duke of Sussex also said humanity had been taking earth's natural resources for granted.

"[The pandemic has] certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature," he said. "We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back."

The New York Post reported that Prince Harry spoke in poetically meteorological terms about his climate change beliefs.

"Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground," he declared. "What if every single one of us was a raindrop, and if every single one of us cared?"

The Prince, who recently purchased a $A19 million Los Angeles mansion with wife Meghan Markle and 19-month-old son Archie, also confessed his initial reticence to have children, asking "what's the point?" while climate change continues.

"The moment you become a father, everything really does change because then you start to realise, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?" he said.

"We can't steal their future, that's not the job we're here for."

Meanwhile, the royal family are reportedly "frustrated" by a storyline in the Netflix series The Crown which suggests they "abandoned" the Queen's disabled cousins, a relative of Princess Margaret has said.

David Bowes-Lyon, 73, has hit out at The Crown's portrayal of how the royals treated Nerissa and Katherine Bowes-Lyon branding it "fiction pretending to be fact".

In series four of The Crown, Princess Margaret - played by Helena Bonham Carter - discovers to her shock that her two cousins are locked away in an institution due to their learning disabilities.

The drama suggests Princess Margaret didn't know about her cousins' existence and that the Queen believed they died young, The Sun reports.

Helena Bonham Carter in a scene from season three of the TV series The Crown. Supplied by Netflix.

Finding out about the cousins after a trip to a therapist, the show follows Princess Margaret as she unravels her cousins' fate.

The Crown then depicts the Princess flying into a rage at the Queen Mother when she discovers their plight.

Yelling at the Queen Mother, she says: "Locked up and neglected. They're your nieces - daughters of your favourite brother.

"It's wicked and it's cold-hearted and it's cruel and it's entirely in keeping with the ruthlessness which I myself have experienced in this family."

A scene from The Crown Season 3. Picture: Netflix

But now David Bowes-Lyon, whose father was a first cousin of the Queen Mother once removed, has challenged the drama's portrayal of events.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Bowes-Lyon said the royal family were "frustrated" at the way the drama has chosen to depict the cousins' plight.

He said: "I'm probably the only member of the family who could publicly say anything about this.

"I wouldn't say there is upset in the family, but I think people are frustrated and would like the record put straight."

Mr Bowes Lyon said he had spoken to Princess Margaret about Nerissa and Katherine a number of times.

He added: "She knew who they were in every respect, as you would any cousin.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizbeth II in series three of The Crown. Supplied: Netflix

"She knew exactly who they were and what had happened. It is completely wrong to say they were forgotten and certified as lunatics."

Nerissa was born in 1919 and younger sister Katherine in 1926, both daughters of minor aristocrat John Bowes-Lyon, the brother of Elizabeth, later the Queen Mum.

The siblings were born with severe developmental disabilities and neither ever learnt to talk.

They were moved to Royal Earlswood Institution for Mental Defectives in Redhill, Surrey, after their learning difficulties became apparent.

And there they stayed for most of their lives, until Nerissa's death aged 66 in 1986 and Katherine's aged 87 six years ago.

But Mr Bowes-Lyon said the sisters weren't "abandoned" at the institute and that Nerissa and Katherine were visited "frequently".

Josh O’Connor as Primnce Charles and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

He also said the sisters had dementia and could not recognise people.

Mr Bowes-Lyon told The Telegraph both his cousin, Lady Elizabeth Shakerley - who died a few weeks ago - and his father Maj Gen James Bowes-Lyon confirmed to him that the sisters were visited.

His remarks come amid growing pressure on The Crown to tell viewers it is a work of fiction, not historical fact.

Helena Bonham Carter - who plays Princess Margaret in the series - has said the show has a "duty" to tell viewers the series is fiction.

Ms Bonham Carter said The Crown had a "moral responsibility" to make sure fans know it's not entirely factual.

The star insisted there must be a separation "between our version" and the "real version".

Originally published as Harry says COVID Mother Nature's 'punishment'