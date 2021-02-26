Harry reveals why he stepped down

Prince Harry has revealed why he stepped back from royal duties in a wide-ranging TV interview with James Corden.

Prince Harry says he stepped back from royal duties because the UK press was "toxic" and was "destroying" his mental health.

The royal opened up about his struggles during a wide-ranging interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, as the pair toured Los Angeles on an open-top double-decker bus.

"I did not walk away," said Harry, 36, explaining that he needed to get his family out.

"I did what any husband and father would do - I need to get my family out of here," he told Corden in the clip.



"But we never walked away - and as far as I'm concerned, what decisions are made on that side - I will never walk away".

The prince said that he prefers The Crown's portrayal of his family's history because it "does not pretend to be news".

He said he would like to be played in the series by Damian Lewis.

"They don't pretend to be news - it's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth," he said.

During the interview, in which he and Corden have afternoon tea, he also revealed that he has seen little of LA because of lockdown, and has never been on an open-top bus despite their iconic status in his former home of London.

The royal said he knew wife Meghan Markle, 39, was "the one" on their second date.

"The second date I was starting to think, 'wow, this is pretty special,'" said the Duke of Sussex. "It wasn't so much where we went it was just the fact, the way that we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other's company.

"Dating with me, or with any member of the royal family I guess, is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching TV or chatting at home, and then eventually once you become a couple, then you venture out to dinners, to the cinema and everything else."

He also revealed that the Queen bought their son Archie, one, a waffle-maker for Christmas.

Corden is seen showing him the homes of Hollywood's rich and famous and taking him to the house featured in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, at which point Harry's attempts the rap and takes a toilet break.

Corden then calls Meghan in an attempt to persuade them to live in the home. "I think we've done enough moving," the Duchess laughs, referring to Harry as "Haz".

