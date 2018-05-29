Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies, is all grown up — he just announced his marriage to fiance Angela Jones. Picture: Supplied
Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies, is all grown up — he just announced his marriage to fiance Angela Jones. Picture: Supplied
Movies

Harry Potter star ties the knot

by New York Post
29th May 2018 5:58 AM

Matthew Lewis is a married man.

On Tuesday the Harry Potter actor, best known for portraying the boy who lived's wizard pal Neville Longbottom, revealed he tied the knot with lifestyle blogger, Angela Jones.

"Not only did I miss @ArticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming," Lewis, 28, tweeted along with a snapshot of the big day.

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter is married. Picture: Instagram
Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter is married. Picture: Instagram

After getting engaged in Paris in November 2016, Jones, who helms the Sunshine State of Me site, gushed about the proposal on social media nearly a year later.

"When in Paris! This trip, almost exactly a year ago, was full of nights we won't remember and memories we'll never forget. I was calling him fiance for almost a full 24 hours when this photo was taken. I made him take a picture on this couch every night before we went out. He hated it," Jones posted.

Neville Longbottom, played by Matt Lewis, in the Harry Potter movies. Picture: Supplied
Neville Longbottom, played by Matt Lewis, in the Harry Potter movies. Picture: Supplied

The couple reportedly met in January 2016 during a Wizarding World of Harry Potter event at Universal Studios, Orlando, where Jones worked, according to TMZ.

Lewis has stunned Harry Potter fans with his transformation from geek to chic. He recently showed off his impressive muscles for Attitude magazine.

Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter actor who played Neville Longbottom, poses for the June issue of Attitude magazine.
Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter actor who played Neville Longbottom, poses for the June issue of Attitude magazine.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission.

Related Items

actor angela jones entertainment harry potter married matthew lewis wedding

Top Stories

    Bloke who tiger wanted for dinner coming to library

    Bloke who tiger wanted for dinner coming to library

    Offbeat Writer and raconteur JM Donellan will visit Harry Bailey Memorial Library to recite poetry and give tips on avoiding hungry tigers and rabid dogs

    • 29th May 2018 5:00 AM
    Most tips only for treating taste buds

    premium_icon Most tips only for treating taste buds

    Offbeat Is the only tip you give ... be kind to your mum?

    Panthers prevail after positive performance

    premium_icon Panthers prevail after positive performance

    Rugby League For the second time in 2018 Sawtell has gotten the better of Orara.

    Bombers, Lions and Storm on song in front of goal

    premium_icon Bombers, Lions and Storm on song in front of goal

    Soccer Men's Premier League round sees high scoring from the victors.

    Local Partners