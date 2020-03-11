Harry duped in embarrassing prank call

A PAIR of notorious hoaxers have released a recording of a phone they claim they had with Prince Harry in which he speaks openly about his agony over Megxit, while being duped into believing he was talking to activist Greta Thunberg.

The Duke of Sussex also says President Donald Trump had "blood on his hands" in the chat with Russian pranksters, according to The Sun.

Harry was allegedly duped into saying he was "completely separate" from most of the royal family in calls recorded by the pranksters.

It does sound remarkably like the Duke of Sussex. Check it out for yourself in the video below.

"I can assure you, marrying a Prince or Princess is not all it's made up to be," Prince Harry allegedly says in the recording.

The Russian jokers claim to have fooled him into believing he was talking to 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg and her dad.

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov - known as Vovan and Lexus - twice claim to have spoken to Harry, 35, on the landline at his luxury home on Vancouver Island, Canada.

The conversations were on New Year's Eve and January 22.

Harry was reportedly tricked into thinking he was speaking to the teen activist. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

One of the calls was recorded and published on YouTube and Facebook on Monday night by the hoaxers with an animated cartoon of Harry and Greta.

In both calls, Harry opens up to the fake Greta about the tension at the heart of the Royal Family.

"You can call me whatever you want - Harry is fine," he says in one.

He then speaks about how hard it was for him and Meghan, 38, to quit Britain.

"Um, it's, that's probably a conversation for another time, there's lots of layers to it and lots of pieces to the puzzle," he says.

"But sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one.

"And this decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son.

"And I think there's a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first.

"But, yeah, it's a tricky one, but we will start a new life."

Harry reportedly complained of his and Meghan’s recent treatment by the press.

Asked by the prankster playing Greta's dad Svante if normal life was worse than royal life, Harry replies: "Oh no, I think it's much better (chuckles).

"You forget, I was in the military for 10 years so I'm more normal than my family would like to believe.

"But certainly being in a different position now gives us the ability to say things and do things that we might not have been able to do.

"And seeing as everyone under the age of 35 or 36, seems to be carrying out an activist's role, gives us the opportunity to try and make more of a difference without being criticised (chuckles)."

The hoaxers joke about "Greta" reading about the royals and Harry replies: "I can assure you, marrying a prince or princess is not all it's made out to be!"

They ask about reports of Harry being "stripped" of his royal titles by the Queen after he and Meghan decided to step back.

"No, no, again you mustn't believe what you read. No one has stripped us of our titles," Harry replies.

"Because of a technicality within the family, if we are earning money separately from within the family structure, then we obviously have been asked not to use our titles in order to make money, which we would never do.

"But the press managed to jump on that to make it look like we had been stripped."

Asked about the scandal involving his uncle Prince Andrew's friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Harry says: "I have very little to say on that.

"But whatever he has done or hasn't done, is completely separate from me and my wife. We operate in a way of inclusivity and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family."

Harry also revealed he and Meghan have given up on their dream of creating a foundation to help with their climate change and humanitarian work.

"I think at the moment, my wife and I, we were being directed towards starting a foundation but we actually decided there is probably enough foundations out there doing amazing work," he says.

"And there's a hell of a lot of money being passed around the world and there are so many problems but we thought we'd just take a moment and see if there was some form of other organisation or different entity we could create that could bring people together, rather than us just starting a foundation. We don't think the world needs necessarily another foundation from us.

"So we are just taking a little bit more time to think about how we can use our platform and how we can use our voice to try and encourage real change and real difference as opposed to, you know, small incremental changes.

"As we all know, the world's problems seem to be getting bigger and seem to be happening far quicker . . . I think the solutions are far quicker to enable as well, but there needs to be a real shift in mindset. We try and do our best.

"I've spent many, many years being criticised by the media for doing all sorts of things and trying to change the way we think, um, and I can sympathise but at the same time applaud the work that all of you are doing because it's not an easy time and the world is a troubled place and can be very easy to give up and I think what you guys are doing absolutely remarkable.

"Unfortunately the world is being led by some very sick people, so people like yourselves and younger generation are the ones that are going to make all the difference."

Asked by the fake "Greta" about the pressure of dealing with the media, he said: "The best advice I can give on that is to be able to see through the fear.

"For most, all of my life, I've always been part of a family and part of a country that is scared of the tabloid media because they have so much power and influence and no morals (chuckles).

"From the moment that I found a wife that was strong enough to be able to stand up for what we believe in together, has basically scared them so much that they've now come out incredibly angry, they've come out fighting, and all they will try and do now is try and destroy our reputation and try and, you know, sink us.

"But what they don't understand is the battle we are fighting against them is far more than just us.

"So I think one of the, what I've always believed, one of the strongest ways to change mindset and be able to raise consciousness and be able to create self-awareness among people, is to challenge the media and say you have a responsibility and you are accountable for everything you are feeding people because you are brainwashing people, so this is far bigger than just us.

"Even though they want to make it personal they are scared because we are some of the first two people willing to stand up to their bullying and my wife, we can't stand back.

"It hasn't been very nice. It's been horrible but we will come out of it stronger people."

A spokesman for Harry refused to comment.

But royal sources insisted it was "completely natural" for him to want to talk to Greta and share his thoughts on climate change.

HARRY ON BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

Harry reportedly urged the hoaxer to "look into the soul" of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"I think he is a good man, so you are one of few people who can reach into his soul and get him to feel and believe in you," he said.

"But you have to understand that because he has been around for so long like all of these other people, they are already set in their ways.

"They believe what they want to believe, they believe what they have been told.

"What you are now saying to them is not only inconvenient but is completely against everything they have ever believed.

"So that is what you're up against, up against changing habits, as you know."

ELTON AND BERNIE HOODWINKED BY HOAXERS

Prince Harry's hoaxers have been hoodwinking the great and good with bogus calls for years and count Elton John and Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix among their many victims.

Vovan and Lexus have also duped US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Russians post their phone chats online to their YouTube channel vovan222prank.

Last month, they convinced Sanders he was chatting to Swedish ecoactivist Greta Thunberg. They promised him she could arrange for Kanye West and Billie Eilish to perform a "cool rap" for his Democrat campaign. Delighted, Sanders replied: "They would be willing to do something on the internet?"

In 2015, they had Elton believing he was chatting to Vladimir Putin about laws on gay rights in Russia. The singer, believing he was talking through an interpreter, said it was "a great privilege to . . . speak to one of the most influential people in the whole world".

President Putin did call Elton to clear up the gaffe. In another audio, the pair tricked US congresswoman Maxine Waters into believing she was helping to support people in need on the fictional island of Chunga-Changa. The pranksters deny claims they are "Putin Puppets" who target Western celebrities and politicians to make them look stupid.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission