Harry and William's reunion for Princess Diana

The move is a rare sign of public unity for the brothers since Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the royal family.

The move is a rare sign of public unity for the brothers since Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the royal family.

Prince Harry and Prince William issued a rare joint statement to announce a statue of Princess Diana to be unveiled on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The artwork was originally commissioned in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of their mum and to recognise her positive impact on the world.

Kensington Palace said the installation has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but will take place in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021.

In a rare statement, William and Harry said: "Our mother touched so many lives.

"We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

RELATED: What William said to spark Megxit

August 31 will mark 23 years since Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris. Picture: Corbis via Getty Images.

It is the first time the brothers have spoken publicly together since Harry moved to his new $20 million Santa Barbara mansion with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, having quit royal life earlier this year.

It also follows years of an alleged rift between the two brothers.

Tensions reportedly grew between the pair when William, 38, pulled his brother aside asking "are you sure about this?" around the time Meghan and Harry announced their engagement in 2017.

As the couple's relationship continued, claims that the former actress clashed with Kate Middleton also surfaced - including reports that Meghan, 38, made the duchess cry during wedding preparations.

But The Duke of Sussex is said to have felt like a "spare part" at events with his brother and Kate Middleton "long before Meghan".

RELATED: Princes' devastating breakdown revealed in new book

Monday August 31 will mark 23 years since Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, when William and Harry were just 15 and 12.

The dukes have previously said now is the right time to recognise their mother's positive impact "in the UK and around the world".

Diana's statue was created by renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley, whose portrait of the Queen appears on all UK coins.

This article originally appeared on the Sun and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Harry and William reunion for Diana