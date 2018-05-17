Royal kiss will break tradition

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are poised to stage a post-wedding kiss to please fans and millions of viewers around the world on Saturday - minutes after saying "I do".

The newlyweds are expected to share an intimate smooch moments after they marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

TV cameras have been aligned perfectly to shoot Harry and his bride as they appear to the public for the first time as married man and wife at the West Steps of the Chapel, The Sun reported

US Television producers understand that kiss has been decided at the spot where the couple meet the gathered fans outside the church.

Sources close to the NBC production team have planned their schedule with "The Kiss" expected at around 1.02pm.

While there has been no confirmation from Kensington Palace of Harry and Meghan's tender moment, one NBC source insists "we are sure it's going to happen".

The LA-based senior figure at NBC said: "We have it on our schedule that Harry will kiss Meghan outside of the steps.

"All the broadcast teams have been working with the organisers about the minute by minute breakdown of the day, so our team has been all over this.

"We expect the couple to kiss when they come out to greet the crowds gathered outside.

"This wedding is not like Kate and William's where they will stand above the crowds on the balcony at the Palace for that natural crowd interactive moment.

"For Harry and Meghan coming out of the chapel is a fitting place.

"The public's excitement for them too could mean they will be encouraged to kiss too, so that is why we are expecting that magical moment."

Diana and Charles at their wedding in 1981. Picture: Supplied

Harry and Meghan will walk out of the chapel into a carriage, which will take them on a 25 minute ride to St George's Hall for the reception.

It is unexpected the couple will dismount and greet the public at that stage.

The newlyweds' kiss is always the highlight of every Royal wedding.

In 2011 Prince William and his bride Kate Middleton shared a public kiss as thousands of people watched and cheered.

Over two billion people saw that pivotal moment afterwards.

