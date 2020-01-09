Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POETRY IN MOTION: Ruth Harrison cleared 1.73m in Sydney to qualify for the Australian All Schools in Perth.
POETRY IN MOTION: Ruth Harrison cleared 1.73m in Sydney to qualify for the Australian All Schools in Perth.
Sport

Harrison flies in the stifling heat of the wild west

Sam Flanagan
9th Jan 2020 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coffs Coast's brightest high jumping prospect is ready to launch into 2020 after a huge result at the recent Australian All Schools meet.

Late last year Alex Harrison flew to Perth to compete in the under-18s division, an event she qualified for after winning the NSW All Schools title in November. In searing 40 degree heat, Alex was able to record a 4cm PB and clear the same height as four other girls.

Alex ended up finishing fourth in the event on countback.

It's an outstanding result for the 16-year-old, who was up against girls a year older than her.

"I was really happy, I was competing against different girls to the ones I'm used to," Alex said of the result.

Alex said she'll continue to train under coach Glenn Thacker in both high jump and heptathlon in 2020 and has already circled some key events she'd like to excel in.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The incredible story behind the Pink Silks race

        premium_icon The incredible story behind the Pink Silks race

        News WHEN Kris Jarvis was charged to the ground by a rampaging colt seven years ago, it revealed a health condition which turned her world upside down.

        • 9th Jan 2020 5:22 PM
        Shacks face the axe at popular riverside reserve

        premium_icon Shacks face the axe at popular riverside reserve

        News Iconic riverside cabins or dangerous eyesores, there a big plans ahead.

        • 9th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
        Driver allegedly busted with 28kg of cannabis faces court

        premium_icon Driver allegedly busted with 28kg of cannabis faces court

        News The man was allegedly caught speeding with drugs in his car.

        Bodies litter the sand and shallows

        premium_icon Bodies litter the sand and shallows

        News VIDEO: A day at the beach turned sour for Klint Tompkins this week.