Harrison flies in the stifling heat of the wild west

POETRY IN MOTION: Ruth Harrison cleared 1.73m in Sydney to qualify for the Australian All Schools in Perth.

THE Coffs Coast's brightest high jumping prospect is ready to launch into 2020 after a huge result at the recent Australian All Schools meet.

Late last year Alex Harrison flew to Perth to compete in the under-18s division, an event she qualified for after winning the NSW All Schools title in November. In searing 40 degree heat, Alex was able to record a 4cm PB and clear the same height as four other girls.

Alex ended up finishing fourth in the event on countback.

It's an outstanding result for the 16-year-old, who was up against girls a year older than her.

"I was really happy, I was competing against different girls to the ones I'm used to," Alex said of the result.

Alex said she'll continue to train under coach Glenn Thacker in both high jump and heptathlon in 2020 and has already circled some key events she'd like to excel in.