Hardy's old boys will be honest once more

AS HONEST AS THEY COME: Youwaitandsee has been ever consistent for trainer Trevor Hardy. FILE

HORSE RACING: Trainer Trevor Hardy will be wheeling out three of his experienced campaigners at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club this Sunday, with two of them ready for an assault in the feature event of the day.

Youwaitandsee has won over $170,000 in prize money across his 58 starts, and Hardy is hopeful the seven-year-old gelding will be in the finish of the 1200m Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup.

"He's really a 13 or 14- hundred metre horse, but if the speed is on he'll get back and hopefully get over the top of them,” Hardy said.

"He had 62kg the other day and he couldn't carry it, but now he has his right weight (55kg) so we'll see what happens.”

Stablemate Elite Dubleo will also contest the cup, and Hardy knows exactly what he is going to get from the ever consistent brown gelding.

"He nearly always runs a good race, he's very rarely performed poorly.

"The distance doesn't really suit either of them, it's hard to find races to suit and I had to get them a run, but they'll perform. They've been doing everything right and training well.”

Hardy also has a third seven-year-old gelding, Eddy Would Go, going around in the Komatsu CG&E Benchmark 58 over 1300m.

"He's a good money spinner paying his way,” he said.

"He's not the easiest horse to ride, you have to have a race that suits him with the speed on for three or four hundred metres from the barriers so he doesn't start pulling. There's a bit of speed in his race but not a heap, if they have the speed on he could also come home.”