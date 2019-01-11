Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AS HONEST AS THEY COME: Youwaitandsee has been ever consistent for trainer Trevor Hardy.
AS HONEST AS THEY COME: Youwaitandsee has been ever consistent for trainer Trevor Hardy. FILE
Sport

Hardy's old boys will be honest once more

Sam Flanagan
by
11th Jan 2019 11:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSE RACING: Trainer Trevor Hardy will be wheeling out three of his experienced campaigners at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club this Sunday, with two of them ready for an assault in the feature event of the day.

Youwaitandsee has won over $170,000 in prize money across his 58 starts, and Hardy is hopeful the seven-year-old gelding will be in the finish of the 1200m Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup.

"He's really a 13 or 14- hundred metre horse, but if the speed is on he'll get back and hopefully get over the top of them,” Hardy said.

"He had 62kg the other day and he couldn't carry it, but now he has his right weight (55kg) so we'll see what happens.”

Stablemate Elite Dubleo will also contest the cup, and Hardy knows exactly what he is going to get from the ever consistent brown gelding.

"He nearly always runs a good race, he's very rarely performed poorly.

"The distance doesn't really suit either of them, it's hard to find races to suit and I had to get them a run, but they'll perform. They've been doing everything right and training well.”

Hardy also has a third seven-year-old gelding, Eddy Would Go, going around in the Komatsu CG&E Benchmark 58 over 1300m.

"He's a good money spinner paying his way,” he said.

"He's not the easiest horse to ride, you have to have a race that suits him with the speed on for three or four hundred metres from the barriers so he doesn't start pulling. There's a bit of speed in his race but not a heap, if they have the speed on he could also come home.”

coffs harbour coffs harbour racing club pink silks race day trevor hardy
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    English tourists rescued from rip at Coffs Coast beach

    premium_icon English tourists rescued from rip at Coffs Coast beach

    News Lifeguard's simple advice to rescued tourists on avoiding rips "white is nice, green is mean."

    Last drinks for violent patrons

    premium_icon Last drinks for violent patrons

    News They will be barred from the 30 participating licensed venues.

    When you gonna slow that Mustang down

    premium_icon When you gonna slow that Mustang down

    News Caught behind the wheel after having his licence suspended

    Proposed new $2-million motel open to submissions

    premium_icon Proposed new $2-million motel open to submissions

    News DA to demolish restaurant to make way for a proposed motel approved

    Local Partners