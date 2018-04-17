Hard working life of Riley gets rewarded

TOP HONOUR: Orara Valley's Riley Davey has been selected in the NSW Country under-18 team.

TWO Group 2 players have been named by Country Rugby League selectors in the NSW Country under-18 team.

Orara Valley's Riley Davey and Macksville's Jordan Moore were picked after a string of strong performances for North Coast in the Laurie Daley Cup.

Official dates and times are yet to be locked in, but the Country team will play two matches on the north coast of NSW in October.

The first match will be against a Papua New Guinea combination while the second will be against a Gold Coast Titans team.

Orara Valley coach Col Speed said Davey's selection is a just reward for hard work.

"I turn up here half hour or even an hour before training and he's out always doing his one percenters and he's the last to finish," Speed said.

"It's great to see this year what he's done in the pre-season and get the rewards that he has.

"He's from a champion family and he deserves everything that he gets."

Davey made his first grade debut last season when Speed had a doubt or two about someone so young, but the coach admits his concerns were unfounded.

"He started off as a 16 year old and he had an opportunity to go to another club and play 18s, but he hung in there last year and had to be assessed to see if he was physically fit enough to play A grade," he said.

"He hung in there and did that."

Speed said the whole community was proud of Davey's selection.

"It's a big achievement for our club, but for a community of this size, to be selected in the NSW Country side is fantastic."