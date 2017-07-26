Hard work pays off with state selection

Local hockey junior Aston Jackwitz has been selected to play for the NSW under-13s state team.

THE long list of achievements for Hockey Coffs Coast this year is getting longer with the selection of Aston Jackwitz into the Hockey NSW's under-13 state squad.

"Aston was part of our under-13s boys team which won the Division 4 state title,” Hockey Coffs Coast president Debbie Baldwin said.

"We were following the boys from a distance here in Coffs and when we heard that they had won the championship we were so proud and now we have Aston in the state squad to add to that.”

While thrilled with state selection, Aston says it's the team success that he cherishes.

"I wanted to win a gold medal,” Aston said.

"My dad was the coach and he asked me what memory I wanted to create from the weekend at the state champs and I said. 'win gold'.

"But then the rumours reached me that the state selectors were looking at me.

"That made me nervous”.

Aston's father Phil Jackwitz, who's also the regional coaching co-ordinator, said he's been working on keeping his son grounded.

"It's easy for young players to want to learn all the tricks of hockey before developing strong basics but Aston has worked hard on his core skills and that has paid off. He often tells me how boring my training sessions are,” the proud Dad said with a laugh.

"But the proof now is in the pudding. On a serious note though, I am proud of Aston but I am just as happy at what this says about hockey on the Coffs Coast.”