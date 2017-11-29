Hard way to earn 10 cents if you are enviro-friendly

SOLITARY STANDING: Woolgoolga's Woolworth store has the only return and earn vending machine in the region.

SOLITARY STANDING: Woolgoolga's Woolworth store has the only return and earn vending machine in the region.

WHAT seemed like a good idea when first announced has sparked a war of words as Friday's introduction of a container deposit scheme for NSW draws near.

The State Government planned to have 800 reverse vending machines placed in 500 collection points across the state for the December 1 kick-off.

Instead just 45 machines at 237 collection points are ready with no timetable for the remainder.

The only collection point on the Coffs Coast is at Woolworths Woolgoolga.

Labor is blaming the NSW Government, the Greens are throwing darts at Labor while Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton is gritting her teeth and promising a solution while copping it from all sides.

"People in regional NSW trying to do the right thing by the environment are going to have to get in the car and drive long distances to drop off their containers," Labor's Shadow Environment Minister, Penny Sharpe MLC, said today.

"For many people that will hardly be worth the cost and they will give up."

Ms Sharpe has called for a delay to the rollout but this has sparked a rebuke from Dr Mehreen Faruqi.

"Labor's call to delay the scheme is really disappointing," she said.

"There is overwhelming support for the scheme and our environment, rivers and oceans can't wait any longer."

Minister Upton is not saying a great deal but others, particularly smaller soft drink manufacturers and craft beer brewers have plenty to say.

There are claims some will face huge costs complying with EPA regulations but the Government has replied with offers of loans of up to $200,000 to help them prepare.

Claims that up to $5 will be added to a carton of beer have been met with accusations of price gouging.

There's also confusion over what will be accepted and what rejected.

A tip?

Most empty 150-millilitre to three-litre beverage containers will be eligible for a 10-cent refund when presented to an approved NSW collection point.

Containers that are not included in the scheme and, therefore, do not qualify for a refund are: plain milk (or milk substitute) containers; flavoured milk, pure milk or vegetable juice containers of one litre or more; glass containers for wine and spirits; casks (plastic bladders in boxes) for wine and casks for water of one litre or more; sachets for wine of 250 millilitres or more; containers for cordials and concentrated fruit or vegetable juices; containers for registered health tonics.

Don't remove the bar code or crush a soft drink can as you won't be paid.

To negotiate your way through the maze go to returnandearn.org.au/