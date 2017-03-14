Hard to keep Sawtell down

TOP KNOCK: Brodie Bartlett on his way to a century for Nana Glen.

WITH home ground advantage up for grabs in the major semi final, Nana Glen was feeling pretty satisfied when it reduced Sawtell to 5-99.

But that was the last time Nana Glen was truly in the contest.

Sawtell's batsmen flexed their muscle and piled on a massive score of 376.

The innings was anchored by Richie Gallichan who made an unbeaten 126 while sharing century stands with Paull Jeffrey (67) and David Angus-Crouch (80).

Nana Glen's reply of 253 was solid but never in the hunt.

Bridie Bartlett's 110 at the top of the order was the highlight of the chase as was a hard hitting 56 from Troy Boulton.

While Sawtell has won its way through to the grand final, Nana Glen is set to face Diggers this weekend to see who the other team in the season climax will be.

Diggers eased past Coffs Colts in the other semi final thanks to a century stand between captain Alex Byrne (46) and Raman Phoonie (61).

Batting first the Colts posted a total of 164 with Nathan Silvy proving the detroyer with the ball taking 5-34 with his off-spin. Jesse Ferrett chipped in with three wickets of his own.

Nathan Gett and Kyle Gallen both past 30 while batting but the Colts total never looked enough at the High St ground in Woolgoolga despite three wickets from Troy Herbert.