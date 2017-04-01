Harbourside Markets are on the move

HARBOURSIDE MARKET: Moves after tomorrow's trading to make way for foreshores construction.

CONSTRUCTION work is about to begin so the marquees of the market are about to move.

Harbourside Markets calls the Jetty foreshores home every Sunday but after tomorrow, it will move to a temporary home.

A new market space is part of the next stage of the Jetty4Shores development.

The site will be levelled and revamped to include shelters, tree planting, pathways and a permanent stage.

Construction work means Harbourside Markets is relocating to a new weekly Sunday address from April 8 at Park Beach Reserve in Ocean Pde, Coffs Harbour (same site as the Friday night foodie market).

This address was chosen because it's only a short walk from the current foreshore location, it has shade, a children's playground and parking.

Harbourside Markets' temporary home will be occupied for a number of months until the revamp has been completed.

Market co-ordinator Kim Towner is excited to be moving adjacent to to Coffs Creek.

"I think it will be a lovely space for the cooler months and all the stallholders are excited about the move,” she said.

"We feel very grateful to have been able to use our lovely foreshores space for so long and although it is a little sad to be leaving, it will be great to come back to a more robust and purpose-built site.”

With up to 2000 visitors each Sunday between 9am and 2pm, Harbourside Markets is a bustling and vibrant community hub with a mix of produce from local growers, art and craft, plants, food stalls and free live music. Learn more about Jetty4Shores at coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au or about the market at harboursidemarkets.com.au.