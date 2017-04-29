Harbour breakwall to be completed by November

REPAIRS to the northern breakwater have now resumed after a halt to works over summer.

The north wall upgrade, which was partly stalled by a lack of available rock supplies and to also allow access to Muttonbird Island over the holiday periods, should be completed by Christmas, weather pending.

Repairs to the breakwater started in April last year, as part of the NSW Government's Coastal Infrastructure Program designed to restore dilapidated coastal facilities.

"In July 2016, storms severely damaged a nearby marina which meant additional repair work to the breakwater was needed," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"This vital infrastructure project involves widening the breakwater and raising it by 0.75 metres along a section fronting the marina to protect it from waves coming over the top.

Mr Fraser said he appreciates the community's patience while the repair work continues.

"The work stopped for the summer holidays to allow locals and visitors to the region to access Muttonbird Island.

"At that time, the marina was closed for repairs so the only access to the island was via the breakwater which was made safe for island visitors."

A series of 12-tonne concrete handbars were positioned along the breakwater as a temporary safety measure pending the works getting back on track.

Around 25,000 tonnes of five to eight-tonnne rocks was required to complete the work but difficulty confirming a reliable source of rocks delayed the repair work to the breakwater after the summer school holidays.

"We're expecting the breakwater repairs to be finished by November but now that work on the marina boardwalk has been completed locals and holidaymakers have unlimited access to Muttonbird Island," Mr Fraser said.