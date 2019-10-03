Happy rating in the top 10 as housing market turns around

The research by RateMyAgent ranks Mid-North Coast as the eighth ‘happiest’ place in Australia.

THE housing market is showing signs of bouncing back and people on the Mid North Coast have even more reasons to smile.

Research released this month shows home sellers on the Mid North Coast are achieving the eighth highest rate of above-expectation property sale prices, making them 41 per cent happier than the national average.

The research by RateMyAgent ranks Mid-North Coast as the eighth ‘happiest’ place in Australia.

RateMyAgent’s newest Price Expectation Report had more than 17,000 Australian respondents and is one of the largest home seller surveys conducted in Australia.

The survey asks successful vendors if the sale price achieved was above, below or in line with their expectations – and results showed an increase nationally in overall sale price satisfaction, starting at 26 per cent in April 2019 and rising to 31 per cent in June 2019.

Property expert and real estate agency founder Dib Chidiac says the New South Wales property market is now in recovery, calling it a great sign for the economy, the industry, and both potential and existing buyers and sellers.

“The housing market is continuing to show signs of stabilisation and a steady rise in prices, with the clearance rates overall for Sydney auctions hovering higher than what they have been at the beginning of 2019,” Mr Chidiac said.

The report further breaks down findings and reveals NSW, Victoria and Tasmania represented

the top ten happiest locations in the country, with NSW in particular accounting for three of the top ten areas.

The full list includes:

1 Hobart

2 South-East Tasmania

3 Central Tasmania

4 Outer North Melbourne

5 The Mallee

6 Launceston

7 The Riverina

8 NSW Mid-North Coast

9 Inner Melbourne

10 Inner West Sydney