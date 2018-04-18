Happy holiday roads leads to the Coffs Coast

HOLIDAY ROAD: It seems Clark, Ellen, Rusty and Audrey share many quirks with Aussie travellers.

HOLIDAY ROAD: It seems Clark, Ellen, Rusty and Audrey share many quirks with Aussie travellers.

LIKE the Griswold clan in that crazy movie National Lampoon's Vacation, family holidays rarely go according to the best laid plans.

Whether by accident or design, quirky things often happen, according to wotif.com research, and many of us look back on travel experiences including occasional mishaps with loads of nostalgia.

Apart from visits by cousin Eddie and his hillbilly brood, an aunty passing away on the back seat or finding Wallyworld deserted, of course.

From family road trips with the kids squashed up in the back of the station wagon to more exotic overseas getaways,research shows for most of us childhood vacations were no-frills affairs with 61 per cent saying that was fine.

It just underlines our attachment to holidays of all types, regardless of whether they were flash or frugal, away or close to home.

Now just a few things to ponder ... and no need to confess if you are guilty of any of these.

Wotif found 55 per cent have lied about their kids' age in order to get a freebie while travelling and 22 per cent used subterfuge to get the kids into accommodation without paying for them.

Yes, really.

They discovered 63 per cent of parents would happily take their kids out of school to travel rather than wait for the expensive school holiday period, and 48 per cent travelled interstate to avoid their own state's school holidays to try and beat the crowds and save some cash.

Hands up if you are one of the 38 per cent who chucked a sickie to take a few extra days off with the kids during the holidays or among the 25 per cent who confessed to taking them on a business trip that happened to coincide when school's out as Alice Cooper so famously sings.

Travel expert and mother of two primary-school-aged children, Amanda Behre, says you don't need to spend a fortune to create a memorable experience.

"Our advice these school holidays is to remember that in the eyes of a child it's the little things that count,” she said.

"Families don't need to break the budget or travel far to get away with the kids.

"Travelling domestically throughout Australia is such a rich learning experience for our kids.

"By going away as a family, kids get to explore a new setting and see, hear, taste, and touch things they would not usually find at home.”

So, if you are visiting the Coffs Coast during this holiday period ... have a fun time ... especially if your name is Griswold.