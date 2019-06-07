Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Memorial video played at service for McLeods
Breaking

HAPPENING NOW: Memorial for mum, four kids killed in crash

Carlie Walker
Blake Antrobus
by and
7th Jun 2019 6:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MEMORIAL is underway in Hervey Bay for four young children and their mother, killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.

Hundreds of people have gathered at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre to remember Charmaine Harris McLeod, 35, and her children Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Zaidok, 2.

Pastor Naomi Oksanen from C3 Church is leading the ceremony.

A memorial is being held for the Hervey Bay mum and four young children killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.
A memorial is being held for the Hervey Bay mum and four young children killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.

Paying tribute to the lives of the family are Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, Kawungan State School Principal Mark Jones, Tracey Brewin from the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre and Pastor Ross Davie from Bayside Christian Church.

More to come.

crash fccommunity fcmemorial fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring The NSW Transport Minister has urged drivers to show caution on the roads this long weekend as he announced the start of double demerit points.

    The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    News Ten must read stories making news this week.

    How the suicide of a beloved entertainer rocked young fans

    premium_icon How the suicide of a beloved entertainer rocked young fans

    News Noah, who lives with Asperger's Syndrome, is one of many in mourning

    Tribute to lifeguards after horrific drownings

    premium_icon Tribute to lifeguards after horrific drownings

    News Lifeguards praised for bravery in tragic events.