Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hanson believes that the federal election polls show that SA could be a new One Nation hotspot
Hanson believes that the federal election polls show that SA could be a new One Nation hotspot
Politics

Hanson plans to register One Nation in SA

16th Aug 2019 1:21 PM

PAULINE Hanson plans to register her One Nation party in South Australia after it polled strongly in the state at the May federal election.

Senator Hanson says many SA voters, especially those in regional areas, back her party after its Senate vote almost doubled that of Centre Alliance and tripled that of the Australian Conservatives.

"We ended up with 9.8 per cent of the vote after preferences which is the equivalent of getting a state seat," Senator Hanson told the Adelaide Advertiser on Thursday.

Senator Hanson says she will register the party "as soon as possible" and visit South Australia when "needed". One Nation is eyeing up to three Senate spots.

"People see me as a person that really cares about Australia. We are very strong on family values, to push that family unit."

More Stories

one nation pauline hanson south australia

Top Stories

    Why Alan Jones 'sock down the throat' comment is dangerous

    premium_icon Why Alan Jones 'sock down the throat' comment is dangerous

    Opinion Radio announcer Alan Jones has no idea of how his scary his 'shove a sock down her throat' really is, writes journalist SHERELE MOODY

    Dawes and Spencer have Coffs Harbour on history’s doorstep

    premium_icon Dawes and Spencer have Coffs Harbour on history’s doorstep

    News The Coffs Harbour Comets haven't had it all their own way in 2019

    Comets young guns plan to clip the Sea Eagles’ wings

    premium_icon Comets young guns plan to clip the Sea Eagles’ wings

    News MACKSVILLE have beaten Coffs twice this year, but that's in the past

    Protesters won’t stop until forests are preserved

    premium_icon Protesters won’t stop until forests are preserved

    News Protesters say they’ve detected several breaches of environmental laws.