Hannah's scholarship simply tu-tu good

Coffs Harbour ballet dancer Hannah Joseph is the recipient of a prestigious full scholarship to the McDonald College in Sydney.

Coffs Harbour ballet dancer Hannah Joseph is the recipient of a prestigious full scholarship to the McDonald College in Sydney.

STARTING dancing before she started school has paid off talented teen Hannah Joseph.

The 14-year-old who's been studying at the Harbour Performing Arts centre for a decade has been named as the recipient of a prestigious scholarship from the McDonald College in Sydney.

Hannah recently received a distinction for her RAD Intermediate ballet exam and thanks to the schaplarship worth $25,000 a year, she will finish the last three years of her academic schooling at the prestigious Performing Arts School.

The move to Sydney will see Hannah have the opportunity to further her dance and performance skills.