Hannah's scholarship simply tu-tu good

Coffs Harbour ballet dancer Hannah Joseph is the recipient of a prestigious full scholarship to the McDonald College in Sydney.
Brad Greenshields
by

STARTING dancing before she started school has paid off talented teen Hannah Joseph.

The 14-year-old who's been studying at the Harbour Performing Arts centre for a decade has been named as the recipient of a prestigious scholarship from the McDonald College in Sydney.

Hannah recently received a distinction for her RAD Intermediate ballet exam and thanks to the schaplarship worth $25,000 a year, she will finish the last three years of her academic schooling at the prestigious Performing Arts School.

The move to Sydney will see Hannah have the opportunity to further her dance and performance skills.

Topics:  ballet ballet dancing coffs harbour dancing hannah joseph harbour performing arts centre

Coffs Coast Advocate
Kerbside rubbish collection service in for a change

THE days of seeing rubbish out on the kerb in front of almost everyone's house on your street are soon to come to an ned.

Paul Kelly sells out Coffs Harbour

Paul Kelly's Coffs Harbour concert on Sunday is a sell-out.

Australia's favourite acoustic rocker is back to a bush setting

Trawler owners welcome the prawn market's price reset

Fresh King prawns

Forget the days of paying a lobster ($20) for a kilo of kingies

Aboriginal people encouraged to apply for highway jobs

RMS are encouraging Aboriginal participation on the highway upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina.

RMS encourage Aboriginal individuals to apply for new highway jobs.

