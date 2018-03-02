Hannah goes bananas to claim share of lead

Australian amateur 'Hannah' Jihye Park shot an incredible course record 7-under 64 during the second round of the Women's NSW Open played at Coffs Harbour Golf Club. Golf NSW Ladies European Tour 2 March 2018 Photo: Tristan Jones/LET

SHE'S only 17 years-old but Jihye 'Hannah' Park played a round for the ages to grab a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the Women's NSW Open.

The Sydney amateur made seven birdies in a blemish free round to card a course record 64 at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club to move to the top of the leaderboard alongside Frenchwoman Justine Dreher.

The pair sit at 6-under, one shot clear of French rookie Manon Mollé, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras of Thailand and Norwegian LET rookie Marita Engzelius.

England's Meghan MacLaren, Lydia Hall of Wales, Olivia Cowan of Germany and Camilla Lennarth of Sweden share sixth place on 4-under-par.

Playing in the benign morning conditions, Park also missed a makeble two-metre putt on the 17th which would have given her a 63 in only her fourth professional tournament.

Park, who moved to Sydney from Korea 11 years ago, was in a cheeky mood post-round.

"I've shot a bunch of course records. That's what I do," she joked.

"I was playing really well today and everything was going in the hole, it was just like a vacuum.

"The speed was really good and the ball striking was good too but there were some holes where I missed the green and managed to get up and down.

"My chipping was also good and I scrambled well."

Justine Dreher of France plays a chip shot on the way to a solid 2-under 69 during the second round of the Women's NSW Open played at Coffs Harbour Golf Club. Golf NSW Ladies European Tour 2 March 2018 Photo: Tristan Jones/LET Tristan Jones

Dreher started the day in third position but moved to the top rung with a rollercoaster round of two-under-par 69.

Her round included four birdies, four bogeys and an eagle on the first hole, a driveable par four, where she made a putt from a metre and a half.

Dreher has been part of a group of French players travelling around the country together as the Ladies European Tour enjoys its Aussie swing.

The group was inspired by the victory by compatriot Celine Boutier at the Australian Ladies Classic played at Bonville Golf Resort last week.

That combined with a pair of fine rounds to start this tournament has left the 25 year-old feeling positive.

"I'm really happy with my game and the position that I'm in," Dreher said.

"This is my fifth week on tour and together with the other French players, we've been saying, if there is anywhere that you'd like to be away for, for five weeks, other than at home, the best place is Australia.

"We are really having a lot of fun. There are some great things to do around here and the weather has been great and it's snowing at home, so it's been really nice to spend some time here."

Overnight leaders, Manon Molle of France and Silvia Banon of Spain had a mixed afternoon as the wind and showers arrived late in the day.

Banon carded a 73 and slipped back into a share of 10th position on three-under-par alongside Sweden's Jenny Haglund and Australian trio Rebecca Artis, Sarah Kemp and Emily McLennan.

Molle, now in a tie for third, made a wobbly start and dropped three strokes in her first three holes, after finding the greenside bunkers on the 11th and 12th holes.

She fought back with four birdies, only to drop a shot on the ninth, where she missed the green.