Hannah chasing her goals ahead of Coffs Tri

IN THE ZONE: Hannah Legge, left, running in the Coffs Tri Club race with friend Chloe Bulloch in preparation for the bcu Coffs Tri on March 2-3.

IN THE ZONE: Hannah Legge, left, running in the Coffs Tri Club race with friend Chloe Bulloch in preparation for the bcu Coffs Tri on March 2-3.

TRIATHLON: Looking for some inspiration to do the bcu Coffs Tri? Look no further than young triathlete with a contagious smile, Hannah Legge.

Hannah, 19, graduated from John Paul College last year and soon after decided to join the Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club for some fitness.

Hannah has been competing regularly in the swim and run legs of the races each fortnight.

She has been supported by good friend Chloe Bulloch and is working on her bike confidence with her dad, Glen.

Hannah's goal is to be able to complete all three legs of the bcu enticer Tri on March 2.

The enticer event comprises a 300m swim in the harbour, a 7km cycle and a 2km run around the Jetty Foreshores.

Hannah's favourite discipline is the swim and she says she finds the run the most difficult. To complement her swimming and running, she has been strength and fitness training with fellow triathlete Melanie Silvester for over a year.

Hannah said she finds the triathlon club members very friendly.

"They high five me and cheer me on even if I am walking because I am tired on the run leg. I have met lots of new people who are all very supportive,” she said.

Not only will Hannah be competing in the bcu enticer event, she will also be giving up her time to help out over the weekend.

"I will be volunteering at the big triathlon for the Kids Foundation with my family and friends. The Kids Foundation teaches safety to kids and supports people living with injuries and burns. It's important to help other people if you can.”

Last weekend Hannah competed in the Trial Bay triathlon as part of a team with Chloe and Melissa Bulloch in preparation for the bcu Coffs Tri.

"Chloe swam with me and it was my longest ocean swim at 500m.”

"Melissa did the ride and I did the last part of the run with Chloe. Our team was called Hairy Rumours because that's where I do work experience.”

Hannah's long-term goal is to take part in the Noosa triathlon, the largest triathlon in the world with more than 8000 competitors.

Entries for the bcu Coffs TRI are available at villagesports.com.au and close on February 26.