Hank the tank claims three golds

Winner: Hank shows off his medals alongside his wife Di.

CYCLING: Coffs Harbour Cycle Club member Hank Duchateau has returned from the Pan Pacific Games on the Gold Coast with a trifecta of gold medals.

Duchateau competed in the 65 to 70-year-old 100m, 200m and 400m handcycling events and stood on the top of the podium at the conclusion of all three.

"I just like competing, I've been doing handcycling for 25 years,” Duchateau said.

"I do track and race handcycling as well as off road handcycling.

"The off-road world championships is coming to Armidale in 2020, so I've told Mountain Bike Australia I want to be involved because it's on my doorstep.”

Duchateau said the governing body added the adaptive handcycling category because he and fellow handcyclers from the Hunter had been advocating for it.