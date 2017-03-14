Hanging up his helmet one last time

Fire and Rescue NSW Region North Commander Chief Superintendent Peter Murgatroyd is retiring after 38 years in service.

HE'S seen disastrous fires, devastating floods and horrific accidents but after 38 years of service and helping to save thousands of lives, Chief Superintendent Peter Murgatroyd is calling time.

"It feels good and bad, 38 years is a long time to be a part of Fire and Rescue NSW. It's a job which gives you a lot of satisfaction in doing,” he said.

While he has seen many advancements during his time, he admits his job hasn't been the easiest.

"The hardest part is making sure your firefighters are looked after. It's a dangerous job.

"They get at times stressed by what they see and do, with motor vehicle accidents, rescues and fires.”

Mr Murgatroyd worked on the North Coast for about nine years, after he was promoted to the area from his position in Sydney.

He reveals one of his most significant achievements during his time in the area has been bringing an aerial pumper worth $1.5million to the North Coast.

"The highlight of my career in Coffs was getting this appliance here, the aerial pumper, into position. This is the first aerial appliance of its sort brought out here from Sydney.”

Mr Murgatroyd adds he has seen about 60 fire stations on the North and Mid North Coast dramatically improve capability during his time due to appliance upgrades.

He said these had been instrumental in fighting the large amount of floods that had occurred during his time in Coffs.

For now, the outgoing Chief Superintendent is hoping to heal from injuries he has recently sustained when he retires at the end of the week.