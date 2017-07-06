19°
Sport

Hanging out with the champ

Matt Deans
| 10th Jul 2017 1:30 PM
SURF LEGEND: Nine-time world bodyboarding champion and big wave body surfer Mike Stewart meets fans at Coffs Harbour's Outdoor World on Saturday.
SURF LEGEND: Nine-time world bodyboarding champion and big wave body surfer Mike Stewart meets fans at Coffs Harbour's Outdoor World on Saturday. Matt Deans

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BIG wave bodyboarding pioneer Mike Stewart had some amazing stories to tell and tips to pass onto local riders during his visit to town.

The nine-time world bodyboarding champion reflected on an illustrious career of taming the world's monster waves.

"I have been fortunate enough to get some really good waves in my life. I've lived an amazing life and it's been an amazing journey," Stewart said.

Of the huge wave riding sessions he has endured, Stewart has only copped two injuries in the surf - a row of stitches in the hand from a reef cut at Shark Island and a busted shoulder at Kirra Beach during his first time on the super bank.

"When I surf I try to be pretty calculated, I take risks, but they are calculated risks," he explained.

"Even on big days I'll go out, and for a whole session I won't eat it because I'm real careful. I'll approch it real slow, I want to make sure I get back in."

A pioneer of big wave body surfing, Stewart said the most important thing is to remain calm and relaxed when trapped under the whitewash.

"Anyone who surfs in good sized waves I would strongly encourage you to learn about static apnea and all the different breathing techniques you use for holding your breath underwater."

And that's coming from a guy who can hold his breath for three-and-a-half minutes.

Photos
View Gallery
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bodyboarder coffs coast coffs harbour mike stewart world champion

Police investigate hold up at video store

Police investigate hold up at video store

A MAN armed with a machete has allegedly robbed a video store in Coffs Harbour, while another armed with a hammer waited outside.

Report on ageing bridge network nearing completion

BRIDGE BACKLOG: Cut Bank Creek Road Bridge at Bostobrick undergoing repairs.

All timber briges in Bellingen Shire have been inspected

Snap up this Jetty apartment

ENJOY THE VIEW: This apartment comes with ocean views.

Want to live at the Jetty? Here's your chance.

Art works to pop up in interesting Urunga places

STREET SCULPTURE: Art Urunga has seen many inspired creations.

Funding has been provided for Urunga street murals

Local Partners

Power of spiritual healing

Are you facing chronic health issues and open to the possibility of spiritual healing changing you life?

50,000 reasons to pick this blueberry season

Mountain Blue are looking for enthusiastic pickers for the next blueberry season.

Company initiative to hold on to their fruit pickers

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson’s first molestation accuser, Jordan Chandler, sought in $131 million sex-abuse lawsuit

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $470,000

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $460 per...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 17 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 16 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,090,000 ...

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

Premium Land Release - Level Beachside Lots

1 Korora Beach Estate, Plantain Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Priced from...

Welcome to Korora Beach Estate, Coffs Harbour's latest premium land release. Stage 1 is now selling comprising 22 level allotments within 400m walk to the beach...

Great family home with pool and mountain vista...

16 Bent Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 2 3 $399,000 ...

This lovely family home offers so much. Set on the high side of a quiet street on a generous 961m2 (approx.) block with a fully fenced yard giving loads of room...

Simply move in and enjoy...

6 Cotswold Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Located in a whisper quiet and family friendly neighbourhood, this versatile home has so many of the "must haves". Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, just minutes to...

The View is Amazing

14 Houlahan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $565,000

Sitting at the top end of a quiet cul - de -sac and enjoying terrific panoramic ocean and hinterland views is this solidly built brick home.The entertaining decks...

Affordable Beachside Home, Backing onto Reserve

23 Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 1 2 $499,000

This beachside family home is just 250m easy walk to the beach. North facing with 3 bedrooms and great yard, it just might be your last chance to secure a position...

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $429,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Exclusive Beachside living

LUXE LIVING: This beachside home has it all.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!