Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Race against storms to rescue hang-glider

by Jacob Miley
8th Oct 2018 3:38 PM

STORMS and heavy rain threaten the rescue of a hang-glider stuck 30m up a tree on the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Mount Tamborine about 12.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said crews on scene were expecting rain and storms to reach the site within 30 minutes and were working to free the female hang-glider.

Queensland Ambulance said the situation was being described "as a difficult rescue effort"

It is believed the patient has no obvious injuries, however crews are yet to assess, QAS said.

gold coast hinterland hang gliding mt tamborine rescue

Top Stories

    Building heights and concrete costs on council's agenda

    Building heights and concrete costs on council's agenda

    News Building height limits in the CBD are on the agenda again at this week's council meeting.

    • 8th Oct 2018 4:30 PM
    BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning

    BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning

    Weather Damaging winds, heavy rain and hail predicted

    Housing affordability a 'significant issue' in regions

    premium_icon Housing affordability a 'significant issue' in regions

    News Spotlight on housing, employment issues in regional Australia.

    A two wheel family challenge

    A two wheel family challenge

    Sport Organisers hope the cycle challenge will attract 1000 riders

    Local Partners